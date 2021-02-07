Preston North End are on the verge of deciding the future of Deepdale icon Paul Gallagher, with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Featuring for the Lancashire club across four separate spells, the Scot has made 309 appearances and has netted 44 goals, as well as creating 69 assists for the Sky Bet Championship club. At 36-years-old, it would come as a surprise if the midfielder were to stay on in a playing capacity next season.

Reportedly keen to foray into a career in coaching upon retirement, the Glasgow-born anchorman could view the end of 2020/21 as the ideal time to make inroads towards his future aspirations. Speaking to Lancashire Live, Preston boss Alex Neil shed light on the situation, saying:

“That will be a discussion between me and Paul,” said Neil. “As far as I’m concerned Paul Gallagher is one of the best players I’ve ever worked with.

“His quality is unrivalled in my eyes, in terms of his quarterback quality to open the pitch up and affect a game. I don’t think there’s any doubt that when Paul does decide to stop playing, that will be a sad day for Preston.”

Given his contribution to the Preston North End cause over the years, there is no surprise that Neil has given Gallagher such complimentary evaluation. Despite this, Gallagher has been used sparingly in recent times. Nine league outings for Gallagher within a possible 27 fixtures, demonstrate the lack of football the former Blackburn Rovers man has been able to play in the last few months which could well see him move on.

As well as Gallagher, Preston North End have five further players that could depart Deepdale in the summer, with their deals set to conclude in June. Veteran striker David Nugent, Louis Moult, Graham Burke, Josh Ginnelly and Billy Bodin could also move on to pastures new in the near future, which could lead to a hefty rebuild as Neil’s men look ahead to 2021/22