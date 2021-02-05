Wigan Athletic suffered the moment that they were put into an enforced administration by the then-new owner Au Yeung Wai Kay.

That hamstrung the EFL who had to award a points deduction of 15 points to be actioned at the end of the season.

That decision of deferment gave them some hope but it was hope cruelly snatched away when Barnsley beat Brentford with a late, late goal in the last game of the season.

Much interest but much disappointment

As a going concern, Wigan is a club that is seen as viable by many. Indeed, there have been many interested parties.

However, of all the interested parties, despite all the interest, it has all fallen apart at the last moment.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has catalogued a lot of this including a bid by the prefered bidders, a Spanish group led by Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo, first stalling and then crumbling.

New interest – moving forward

Nixon commented on his Twitter feed nearly two weeks ago that there was a new interest and bid in the Latics:

Wigan bid. The foreign group who showed funds at start of last week are now being checked by the EFL. They have a British team in place to run club if given green light. No names but those who know them seem quite cheerful. Would have to describe these as leading the race. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 23, 2021

It turned out that this interest was from a Bahrainian concern. Things have advanced since then and it is an interest that is seen as moving forward. However, they are just one of SIX parties interested in and battling it out with each other – two of whom have spoken to the EFL according to a report from Wigan Today.

However, and likely in light of previous failures to get a deal over the line, Wigan fans are beginning to get a little anxious.

Wigan fans worried – short, sharp Nixon responses

Some Wigan fans, worried about delays with no news, have been asking Nixon about goings-on.

He replied to two of these tagged concerns and in doing so shutting both down stone-cold dead:

As it stands, a deal might be edging closer but it is only edging. At least Alan Nixon looks to have removed two doubts from the muddled equation that is the Wigan Athletic takeover.

Will is be sooner or later for Wigan Athletic and a successful takeover?