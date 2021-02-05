Newcastle United released Achraf Lazaar yesterday and soon after, Sheffield Wednesday fans were calling for his return.

The Moroccan spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. He only managed four appearances in the Championship owing to injury but Sheffield Wednesday fans saw enough to call for his return, with the left-back position becoming a problem.

There’s no been official rumours linking him back to Sheffield Wednesday after his release was confirmed yesterday. But Sheffield Wednesday fans seem keen and they might be interested to see that Lazaar has updated his location on Twitter since yesterday, but less inclined to know that he’s currently in Italy.

Before signing for Newcastle United ahead of the 2016/17 season, Lazaar was playing with Italian outfit Palermo, having spent time out on loan out there with Cosenza and Benevento during his time at Newcastle United.

He only ever made four Premier League appearances for the Magpies. He never got a proper chance to showcase his abilities and has been largely deemed as a waste of money following his release.

Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last six in the Championship but remain in the bottom three. Under the caretaker guidance of Neil Thomson, the Owls have slowly started to turn their season around and could pull themselves out of the drop zone with a win at Millwall this weekend.

But cracks continue to appear in this Sheffield Wednesday side and one of those has been at left-back. Matt Penney has recently return to the fray and will give Thompson some much needed cover, but he could still do with some more depth, and some more experience at left-back.

Lazaar remains an ideal candidate to come in but either way, a move would have to wait until summer. Now though with Lazaar appearing to be in Italy, it looks like he’s poised to find a new club in the country.