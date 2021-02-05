Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has said the club opted to keep new boy Sorba Thomas instead of loan him out to help him adapt to life with the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town won the race to Thomas’ signature in January, with a host of other Football League clubs linked.

League One side Charlton Athletic were credited with interest in the Boreham Wood man. However, it was the Terriers who secured a deal, penning a contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Following his move to the John Smith’s Stadium, Thomas is yet to make his first-team debut. The 21-year-old was named on the bench but remained an unused substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City last month.

Huddersfield had the chance to send the attacker out on loan before the end of the transfer window, but the club opted against it. Now, manager Carlos Corberan has opened up on the decision to keep Thomas at the club.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Spaniard said they opted to keep Thomas to allow him to settle into life with Huddersfield. Here’s what he had to say:

“The idea with him is that we’re going to continue working with him here. If we make many changes (like loaning him out) it can’t always be the most positive thing for the player.

“He is involved in the first-team training and is also having some minutes in the B team, such as yesterday playing 90 minutes against Salford.

“The idea is to get him involved and try to make his adaptation to the club easier and the new style of life he has as a professional footballer. We need to give him more time because the step up, from where he was playing to the Championship, is big.”

Having featured for the B team, it will be interesting to see if Thomas can break into the senior side before the end of the campaign.

