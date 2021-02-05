Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt scored in for the U23 side v Nottingham Forest today, having missed out on a Janaury loan.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 20-year-old midfielder scored from the spot to give Sheffield Wednesday’s U23 side a half-time lead v Nottingham Forest’s U23 side today.

A product of the club’s youth academy, Hunt made his Championship debut under Garry Monk last season where he made six league appearances in total.

This season though, Hunt has fallen out of contention having featured just twice in the Championship.

Many backed him to go out on loan last month. Sheffield Star reported that there’d been League One interest in Hunt but a move wouldn’t come about, and he remains at Hillsborough.

Hunt might be feeling aggrieved at missing out on a loan move. He’s now set to spend the rest of the season on the peripheries of the Sheffield Wednesday line-up whilst he could’ve been developing out on loan instead.

As much of a blow as it is to Hunt, the club might yet rue their decision to not find him a temporary home. He’s clearly a player with potential and turning 21 before the end of the season, he’s at a stage where he needs to be playing regular, compeitive football.

Sheffield Wednesday had more to think about last month though – Dejphon Chansiri was on the lookout for his next permanent manager whilst also trying, and failing, to do a good bout of transfer business.

Neil Thompson remains in caretaker charge and looking ever-more likely to land the job on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Having won four of his last six in the Championship, Thompson next takes his side to Millwall in the Championship tomorrow. Another huge game for Sheffield Wednesday, but a win could bring them level on points with Birmingham City in 21st.