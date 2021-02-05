Bristol City striker Chris Martin looks likely to miss the remainder of this season, having picked up a ‘significant hamstring injury’.

Bristol City signed Martin in the summer, following his release by Derby County. He’s since proved a hit with the fans despite netting just twice in 26 Championship appearances, with five assists to add to that.

Having been left out of the squad that lost to Brentford last time out, Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor has provided an update from Dean Holden on the striker. He tweeted earlier today:

Chris Martin confirmed as having a 'significant hamstring injury' by Dean Holden. Refused to confirm that he's out for the season today but our understanding is that he won't play again this campaign #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 5, 2021

It’s a huge blow to Bristol City’s play-off hopes. They currently sit in 9th-place of the Championship table after 27 games of the season, with just three points separating them from the top-six.

Tomorrow, Bristol City host Cardiff City in the Severnside derby. It’s a huge game for both sides and Holden will be hoping to get one over Mick McCarthy’s new Cardiff side, and mount their push for the top-six.

Having slowly started to play in more of a back-up role at Bristol City, Martin’s loss could yet be compensated by Famara Diedhiou’s upturn in form.

The Senegalese has scored six in his last nine for Bristol City but is yet to finalise a renewed stay at Ashton Gate, with his contract out in the summer.

Holden’s striking options are becoming increasingly contested and this summer he’ll no doubt need to bring in some recruits, and hope that the 32-year-old Martin can recover from his hamstring injury in time for next season.