Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss has revealed the club received ‘absolutely no bids’ on transfer deadline day.

The Hatters saw some of their key players linked with moves away from Kenilworth Road in the January transfer window.

Midfield star Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and ever-present defender Sonny Bradley both attracted interest from Championship rivals. Title contenders Norwich City showed interest in Mpanzu, while Preston North End were said keen on Bradley.

Now, Luton boss Nathan Jones has provided insight on the rumoured interest in some of their star players.

In an interview with Luton Today, Jones confirmed that no deadline day bids came in for any players. Elliot Lee was the only deadline day outgoing at Kenilworth Road, making a loan move to Oxford United. The Welshman admitted that he thought they would be tested, but said nobody came in to try and tempt any Hatters stars away.

Here’s what he had to say:

“No bids, absolutely no bids. We didn’t welcome any and we thought we might get tested but we didn’t.

“It’s good for us because it would’ve taken something very, very big for us to lose anyone. We understand we have one or two out of contract, but that happens, and this is the place for them.

“When we want someone, we don’t wait and think we’ll get someone on the cheap. If we really want someone we go for them and that’s why the board have been very good here.”

While there was a lack of bids for Luton players, the Hatters did make two deadline day acquisitions.

Former Fulham youngster Elijah Adebayo joined on a permanent basis from League Two Walsall, while Stoke City winger Tom Ince secured a loan move to Kenilworth Road for the remainder of the campaign.

