Swansea City take on Norwich City tonight, in what is being billed as a mouth-watering clash at the summit of the Sky Bet English Championship.

Both sides will be aiming to gain a priceless three points as they look to strengthen their title-winning credentials.

Positively for the Swans, January acquisitions Morgan Whittaker and Kieron Freeman are eligible to play a part at the Liberty Stadium, after arriving from Derby County and Swindon Town respectively. However, United States international Paul Arriola will miss out due to still currently being situated in his homeland, this is due to the current logistics surrounding international travel.

Aside from the 26-year-old’s absence, Swansea City can pick from virtually a full-strength side as they seek to close the gap at the top of the division to two points. On the other hand, table-toppers Norwich City sustained no fresh doubts from their goalless draw at Millwall on Tuesday.

January signing Orjan Nyland thus far is not in contention for tonight’s fixture as he works towards full match fitness, after penning a short-term contract with the Canaries until the end of the campaign. Full-back Sam Byram is still side-lined, as he continues his recovery from recurring hamstring issues alongside forward Jordan Hugill. German playmaker Marco Stiepermann is also prohibited from taking part due to viral issues which kept him out of Tuesday’s trip to London.

Should Norwich City turn in a victorious performance, they could find themselves seven points clear at the pinnacle of the English second-tier ahead of Saturday’s contests. Arguably a season-defining night for the Yellows, their supporters will be desperate for a win which would apply immense pressure on their promotion rivals.