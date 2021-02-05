Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said striker Danny Graham helped ‘drag’ the club out of League One amid his retirement from football.

The veteran striker left Sunderland by mutual consent before announcing that he had decided to bring an end to his playing career.

Spanning from 2004 to 2021, Graham represented a host of clubs, enjoying a notable stint with Blackburn Rovers. Fans and players alike will reflect on his time at Ewood Park fondly, as has Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

The 57-year-old linked up with Blackburn in 2017, with Graham already at the club. They were unable to prevent relegation from the Championship but succeeded in their efforts to return to the division immediately.

The club returned to the second-tier at the first time of asking. Now, Mowbray has said much of what they achieved in that campaign was down to Graham.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph upon the 35-year-old’s retirement, Mowbray said the likes of Graham, Charlie Mulgrew and Richie Smallwood helped ‘drag’ the club back to the Championship. He said:

“Danny made that decision. It’s not great that it didn’t go as he thought it might moving to Sunderland.

“What part did he play for us? I think him, Richie Smallwood, Charlie Mulgrew, those sorts of players, they dragged us out of League One. It was an amazing feat from those legs to guide and drag the rest of the group along.

“That shouldn’t be forgotten and I’m sure it won’t. Blackburn Rovers fans will remember Danny Graham for a long, long time and I know he was a big favourite here.”

In his time at Ewood Park, Graham played in 191 games across all competitions. In the process, the Gateshead-born striker netted an impressive 57 goals, laying on 24 assists.

His most prolific campaign with the club saw Graham score 17 times as Rovers were promoted back to the Championship.