Southend United were not in a position to offer Joel Lynch a contract, as per a report by the Echo News.

The defender spent time training with the League Two side and is now with Bolton Wanderers.

Lynch, who is 33 years old, remains a free agent since being released by Sunderland at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

He will be hoping to earn a deal with Bolton after Southend deciding against signing him.

Read: Southend United made enquiry about signing former Lincoln City striker

Southend boss Mark Moseley said: “He sustained a little bit of an injury and he wasn’t ready right away for us so we weren’t in a position to do anything with him.”

Lynch started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and rose up through their youth ranks before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

Nottingham Forest signed him in 2008, initially on loan but the deal was made permanent a few months later. He then played 80 times for the Reds.

Read: Salford City were interested in Ipswich Town striker

Lynch moved onto Huddersfield Town in July 2012 and became a key player in the Terriers’ backline, making over 100 appearances.

QPR then snapped him up for a fee of around £1.2 million in 2016 on a three-year deal which expired in 2019. He played 95 times for the London club and chipped in with seven goals from defence but they ended up letting him leave on a free.

Sunderland took him in him last season but decided against keeping him at the Stadium of Light last summer. He struggled to make an impact with the Black Cats under Jack Ross and then Phil Parkinson and was allowed to depart.

Lynch is now training with Bolton having been with Southend last month.

Will Bolton offer Lynch a deal?