Crewe Alexandra are closing in on the signing of free agent attacker Joe Dodoo, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Railwaymen are poised to throw the 25-year-old a Football League lifeline.

Dodoo, who is a former England youth international, is available after parting company with Turkish side Ankara Keçiörengücü in January.

Crewe are now handing him a route into League One as they look to further boost their attacking options for the second-half of the season.

Read: Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town looked into signing Ipswich Town man

He was released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season and subsequently moved to Turkey on a two-year deal. However, he left after just four months.

The attacker started his career at Leicester City and went on to score four goals in four appearances for the Foxes as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Bury.

Read: Manchester City man impressing on loan at Doncaster Rovers

Rangers then lured him away from the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis and he spent three years with the Ibrox club. He was loaned out to Blackpool and Charlton Athletic during his time with the Glasgow giants though.

Dodoo impressed during his time at Bloomfield Road and scores six goals in 15 games in all competitions for the Tangerines before he Rangers on a permanent basis in 2019.

He then spent last term with Bolton Wanderers in League One but couldn’t prevent the Trotters from relegation to the bottom tier, managing four goals in 24 matches.

Dodoo head off to Turkey last summer but is now poised for a return to the North West with Crewe.

Good signing for Crewe if they get it done?