According to the Daily Record, former Coventry City and Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley has emerged as a surprise contender for the vacant role as Kilmarnock manager.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since November 2019, when he was sacked by Carlisle United.

Now, Pressley has been linked with a return to management. Reports from Scotland claim the ex-Coventry City boss is being considered for a vacant role in the Scottish Premiership.

Alex Dyer departed Killie last week, leaving the Rugby Park club by mutual consent.

A host of names have been linked with the post at the Ayrshire side. The Daily Record writes that Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Jim McIntyre are all options the club are considering.

Pressley spent almost his entire playing career in Scotland, so he has extensive knowledge of football in the country. Across his career, the Scot represented Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Falkirk, who he later went on to manage.

Pressley has managed in England on three occasions, landing his first Football League job with Coventry City. He spent a little under two years in charge of the Sky Blues, guiding them to an 18th place finish in his only full season in charge of the club.

Following his Coventry departure, Pressley’s next job was with Fleetwood Town. He took charge of the Cod Army for most of the 2015/16 campaign, resigning in the summer after finishing in 19th place in League One.

After a stint with Cypriot side Pafos, Pressley was appointed by League Two outfit Carlisle United in January 2019. He was relieved of his duties as manager of the club in November the same year, with the club sat in 19th place at the time.

Would Pressley be a good appointment for Kilmarnock?