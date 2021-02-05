Salford City were interested in Ipswich Town’s Jack Lankester in the last transfer window, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The League Two side looked into signing the youngster but a move didn’t happen in the end.

Lankester, who is 21 years old, was identified by Salford as a possible loan option until the end of the season but he has remained at Portman Road.

The youngster has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Paul Lambert’s side in this campaign, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

Ipswich may have had reservations over letting him leave on loan as he has been part of their plans this term.

Lankester still has another year left on his contract with the Tractor Boys and will be looking to get as much game time as possible between now and the end of the season as his side hunt down a Play-Off place.

The attacker has risen up through the youth ranks of the East Anglian outfit after joining the club at the age of just six. He joined non-league side Bury Town on loan in 2018 to gain some experience.

Lankester signed his first professional contract with Ipswich shortly after his loan spell away and has since made 26 appearances for their senior side.

Salford were interested in a late loan move for him last month but he ended up staying where he was.

