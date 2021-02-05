Middlesbrough were rumoured to be chasing Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou on Deadline Day, but nothing came to fruition.

Neil Warnock’s side did manage to sign free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Neeskens Kebano on the final day of the transfer window, adding to their earlier acquisitions of Jordan Archer, Darnell Fisher and Yannick Bolasie.



But there were links that Middlesbrough were eyeing a deal for Bristol City forward Famara Diedhiou; a deal that ultimately didn’t transpire.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, Warnock commented on the club’s position regarding signing a striker in the window, claiming there was no one obtainable who would get in the Middlesbrough team ahead of any of the strikers at his disposal already, and ultimately dismissed reports that suggested otherwise.

“I never expected to get another striker if I’m honest, I couldn’t see another striker who was available who was better than what we had,” he said.

“I never expected it, there were one or two rumours as there always is, he’s coming there and they’re coming here, we are swapping him, but it never materialised for me.

“I always thought we are going to have three strikers to choose from for the run in.”

Warnock is referring to rumours of a potential swap deal between the Robins forward and Middlesbrough’s record-signing Britt Assombalonga. However, the Democratic Republic of Congo international remains a Boro player after the deadline and is in direct competition with the likes of Chuba Akpom and Ashley Fletcher.

Duncan Watmore and new arrival Yannick Bolasie have also been utilised up front so far this campaign and so the veteran manager does have plenty of options to choose from between now and the end of the season.

Despite nearing the end of his current contract Diedhiou has stayed at Ashton Gate. But if a new deal is not struck up before June he would become a free agent and would be allowed to join any club for no transfer fee.