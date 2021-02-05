QPR have had a left-back void throughout the season. But would former Newcastle United full-back Achraf Lazaar be a good fit?

The Moroccan left wing-back was released by Newcastle United yesterday. He was well out of contention at St James’ Park having not featured in the Premier League since the 2016/17 campaign, spending time out on loan in the past few seasons.

The 2018/19 campaign saw him on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. He managed just four appearances in the Championship owing to injury but since his release, Sheffield Wednesday fans have urged the club to bring him back.

They must have seen something in the 29-year-old, and Sheffield Wednesday are in dire need of a left-back so it makes a free move for Lazaar all the more necessary. But so too are QPR – they’ve the likes of Lee Wallace and Niko Hamalainen in that position, but neither have prevailed, and it’s a position that Mark Warburton will likely need to look into in the summer.

QPR still have on loan Hull City man Jordy de Wijs to welcome into the team. The Dutchman is a natural centre-back but can provide cover on the left. With his loan only lasting until the end of the season though, and Wallace set to be out of contract, Warburton is going to be even lighter in the left-back department.

Any move for Lazaar would have to wait until the summer. There’s every chance he could join an obscure European team and see out the remaining years of his career, but after his treatment at Newcastle United he might be gunning to finally show English fans what he’s capable of.

Sheffield Wednesday would likely stand a chance of bringing him back to Hillsborough but that’s not to rule out QPR. They’ve had a prosperous couple weeks and look to be on the up – that combined with living in London might be attractive to Lazaar, but as always it comes down to wages.