According to Interia Sports, the East Midlands side were rebuffed in their pursuit of West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, after he failed to respond to their offer in time.

Reportedly on Nottingham Forest’s radar for quite some time, Grosicki also missed out on a move to the City Ground last summer due to the necessary paperwork being submitted after the transfer deadline concluded. The Polish international now faces a battle to regain his spot in the Baggies side, ahead of the European Championships which commence in June.

Contractually the 32-year-old looks likely to depart the Hawthorns at the end of this campaign. His deal is set to expire upon the completion of 2020/21, making a summer move for the tricky winger on a free transfer a feasible possibility.

Conceivably, Grosicki could represent an astute acquisition for Chris Hughton’s men should any future move materialise. Featuring across his career for the likes of Ligue 1 side Rennes, alongside Premier League experiences with Hull City and current club West Bromwich Albion demonstrate that the wide-man possesses inherent quality that could improve Nottingham Forest’s wide-areas.

Despite his talent, the Reds may be turned off by his apparent lack of interest in forcing through a move last month. As stated by Interia Sport, the Forest hierarchy waited until the January deadline cut-off and unfortunately did not receive correspondence from Grosicki in time. This may curtail any future advances due to concerns over his commitment to playing for the club.

Rumoured to be earning around £40,000 p/w at his current employers, the Pole would have to take a significant wage cut in order to link up with the Sky Bet Championship outfit. Nottingham Forest may feel his wage demands are excessive and turn towards more financially viable alternatives moving forward.