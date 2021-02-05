Sheffield Wednesday remain managerless after their sacking of Tony Pulis at the end of December, with Neil Thompson having taken caretaker charge since.

Sheffield Wednesday’s parting with Pulis has seen them go on a fine run of form in the Championship. The Owls won their fourth game since Pulis’ departure last time out, winning 2-1 at Bournemouth to bring about the sacking of Jason Tindall.

It’s looking more and more likely that Thompson will be handed the job on an interim basis, with owner Dejphon Chansiri likely to find a next permanent manager in the summer.

Plenty of names have come into consideration for the Sheffield Wednesday job. Paul Cook was the fans’ long-term favourite to take over but it seems that ship has sailed. After seeing a number of managers fail at Hillsborough, Chansiri may yet consider a fresh approach to management, and follow a more common trend of today.

A lot of clubs are looking to ex-players. The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and Frank Lampard previously at Chelsea were brought in because they knew the club, knew the expectations and what it meant to play for the club. To varying degrees of success, many would say that Solskjaer in particular is starting to prove a worthwhile appointment.

Whoever Sheffield Wednesday’s next appointment, they need to be given time, and backing. Whether or not they’ll get either of those remains debatable with Chansiri at the helm. But we can likely expect a lower-profile appointment than the previous given the apparent financial troubles at Sheffield Wednesday, which makes this next suggestion all the more realistic.

Sam Hutchinson returned to Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer last month. Ahead of his arrival, Sheffield Wednesday fans were calling for his unlikely appointment as a player-manager. He’s since come back into the starting line-up and looks as good as he ever has for the Owls, and should his potential appointment in either a player-manager or coaching role be considered, then a worthy partner to him might be Kieren Westwood.

The 36-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season. He’s been part of the furniture at Sheffield Wednesday for seven years now and if there’s any player who knows the modern Sheffield Wednesday, it’s him.

Westwood alongside Hutchinson in a coaching manner sounds far-fetched, and should Thompson continue to prevail then it becomes increasingly likely that he’ll be named manager. But for Westwood especially, a coaching role at Wednesday could be hugely beneficial for all involved and seeing him in the dugout, potentially alongside Hutchinson, would reinstate a positive atmosphere at Sheffield Wednesday.