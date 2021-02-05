Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says that Ryan Giles needs to work on the defensive side of the game following an explosive start at the club.

The 21-year-old winger has scored twice in three appearances off the bench since signing on loan last month from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Giles, who spent the first half of the season at Championship rivals Coventry City, opened his account on his Millers debut, coming on after 88 minutes and needing just four more to net the final goal in a 3-0 victory at Middlesbrough.

And he was at it again on Wednesday night, with a fantastic run and finish with two minutes left on the clock completing a rout of Derby County by the same scoreline at the New York Stadium.

That impressive start to life at his new club has put the pressure on boss Warne to hand him a first start in Rotherham colours.

The Millers chief admitted to being delighted with the impact Giles has made so far in South Yorkshire – but there’s an aspect he’ll likely need to work on before he gets a regular starting spot.

“He needs to work on his defensive game, but going forward he’s excellent,” he told The72 following the Derby victory. “We’re here to help him obviously because we want him to play a part.

“Every time he gets the ball in the final third he makes the right decision… His finish, you just fancy him to score.

“He’s had a really good start to his career here and hopefully he’ll keep scoring like that. It’ll make my hair grow back!”

Giles’ double is among 10 goals that Rotherham have scored in their past four league matches, having scored 20 in the 21 matches prior to their spree.

They have won three of their five Championship fixtures since the turn of the year, only faltering in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Stoke City an unfortunate defeat to Swansea City last weekend.

The most notable aspect of their run has been the form of an unlikely strike partnership in Matt Crooks and Michael Smith.

Target man Smith has scored in six of the past eight league games, while the supporting Crooks has knocked in four in his last four, after both also netted in their rout of the Rams.

But Warne has been just as pleased with the fact that the goals are coming from a variety of sources for his Millers team.

“I joked about this earlier, but I asked the chairman for support,” he said. “We wanted a goal threat up the top or in the middle of the park, and ever since I said that everyone started scoring, so I wish I said that back in August!

“Everyone’s chipping in. Our set pieces are a threat; we work a lot on our set pieces, it’s a good way to score a goal. Wes (Harding) and Matty (Olosunde) can now throw the ball further so that’s another threat, which is good.

“It is nice to score goals and I’m well aware of the fact football is an entertainment business. Fans want to see their team score, even if they don’t win.”