Middlesbrough had an eventful transfer window in January, bringing in five new faces, and allowing eight players to depart either permanently or on loan deals.

Having already signed goalkeeper Jordan Archer, right-back Darnell Fisher and wingers Yannick Bolasie and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Middlesbrough managed to get one more deal over the line before the transfer deadline on Monday evening.

Another winger, Neeskens Kebano, joined the club on a short-term loan from Premier League side Fulham and the 28-time Democratic Republic of Congo international has given his first interview since arriving to the club’s official website earlier today.

He revealed that the move was incredibly last minute, but he is glad he can start to play regularly again after being used sporadically under Scott Parker at Craven Cottage.

“I’ve had two days here and found it very, very good so far,” he said.

“If you asked me Monday about 8pm if I was moving, I would have said no.

“It happened quickly in the evening, but I’m really happy to be here.

“When you are a football player you want to play, I wasn’t getting that so I needed to make a decision.”

When asked about the possibility of success at Boro this season, Kebano believes Middlesbrough have what it takes to achieve promotion to the top tier for the first time since 2016.

“There is lots of quality in the team here, and they have been very welcoming. With me and the new lads I hope we will be good enough to get the promotion.

“I can’t wait to get going and to embrace the challenge.”

The 28-year-old will be hoping to be involved from the start this weekend as Middlesbrough face automatic promotion-chasers Brentford at the Riverside.

Boro come into the game having not scored in their last three games against Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United and Norwich City, but supporters will be hopeful that Kebano can provide the added firepower they need to score more goals and ultimately boost their play-off hopes.

Neil Warnock’s side sit in seventh position and are just two points behind Bournemouth in sixth. A win could take them into the play-off places if results go their way.