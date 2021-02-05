Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town ‘looked’ at signing Ipswich Town defender Aristote Nsiala on deadline day, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The defender ended up staying at Portman Road despite late interest from other League One sides.

Nsiala, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in the summer. However, Doncaster and Fleetwood were unable to hand him an early exit on Monday.

He joined Ipswich in 2018 and has since made 49 appearances for Paul Lambert’s men, chipping in with a single goal in that time. He was on the move this time last year as he joined Bolton Wanderers on loan last term.

The defender is experienced in the Football League and has previously played for the likes of Everton, Accrington Stanley, Southport, Grimsby Town, Hartlepool United and Shrewsbury Town.

Nsiala’s best spell was arguably his time with Shrewsbury and he spent two years playing there under Paul Hurst, who later signed him for Ipswich. He played 79 games for the Shrews and scored four goals, helping them get to the League One Play-Off final in 2018.

Doncaster and Fleetwood may have hoped they could have recaptured the same Nsiala of his Shrewsbury days but a move away didn’t materialise.

Will Nsiala be at Ipswich next season?