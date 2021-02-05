MK Dons boss Russell Martin has said his side rejected a bid from a Championship club for Cameron Jerome on deadline day (see tweet below).

Russell Martin has revealed that it was Cameron Jerome who was the subject of a bid from a Championship club on Deadline Day. “He’s disappointed – it was a chance to play for a team competing for Premier League football. He’s committed to us & we are pleased to still have him.” — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) February 5, 2021

The Dons turned down an offer from a club ‘competing for Premier League football’ late in the last transfer window.

Jerome, who is 34 years old, only joined the League One side in October and has been a hit with Martin’s men. He has scored nine goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

MK Dons will be pleased to have kept hold of him last month and further bolstered their attack by landing Will Grigg from Sunderland on loan until the end of the campaign.

Jerome parted company with Turkish side Goztepe at the end of last season and was handed an opportunity to return to England by the Dons which he has grasped with both hands.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and has gone onto have an impressive career with spells at Birmingham City, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Derby County, racking up over 500 career appearances with plenty coming in the Premier League.

Jerome is disappointed to miss out on a move back to the Championship but appears to have found his feet at MK Dons and they are a good fit.

Interest may remerge in him in the summer if he carries on his goal scoring exploits.

