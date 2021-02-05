It might be said that Sheffield Wednesday need all the help they can get as they navigate a gritty Championship relegation battle.

Despite a last-gasp victory at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, the Owls remain second-from-bottom having spent almost every day of the season in the drop zone.

Throw in a points deduction for Financial Fair Play breaches, the sacking of two managers in as many months and the late payment of player wages, and the atmosphere at the club might be somewhat strained.

But under caretaker boss Neil Thompson, the smiles have returned along with positive results on the field, with Wednesday winning five of their seven league matches since he took charge in late December.

However, there is another reason why spirits have been lifted at Hillsborough – a sudden baby boom.

Dominic Iorfa has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, but the defender still had something to celebrate as he recently became a father.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has also had a recent addition to the family, while midfielder Joey Pelupessy did likewise just a week ago.

Even Thompson himself has been getting in on the act, with the 57-year-old becoming a grandfather in December.

“It’s brilliant for everybody at the club that there’s a few babies around,” the stand-in boss said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Millwall. “It’s a very special time for all of them.”

He added that Pelupessy almost missed last weekend’s home victory over Preston North End with his partner expecting.

“We didn’t know if Joey was going to make the Preston game,” said Thompson, “because the baby was born on the Friday I think, so he has had a really busy time of it.”

The Owls will just have to hope that the boost to morale can continue to be an influence for the rest of the season as they continue to fight against the drop.

Another maximum haul at Millwall could lift them out of the relegation zone, with a three-point gap to safety at present with a game in hand.