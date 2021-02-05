Millwall boss Gary Rowett has today revealed the extent of Connor Mahoney’s injury, as well as giving an estimate to when he could return to full fitness.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the Londoners since their goalless draw away to Sheffield Wednesday in November 2020. Close to match sharpness, the former England Under-20 cap suffered new issues related to his quads in a development fixture against city rivals Charlton earlier this week.

Speaking to London News Online Rowett shed light on the injury, claiming:

“It looks quite mild and we’re only looking at a week to 10 days,” said Rowett. “It’s a little bit of a setback and disappointing.”

Thankfully, despite the frustration at the setback he should only miss a limited run of matches. Although ruled out of the reverse game versus Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, there is real scope that Mahoney could be part of the matchday squad when the Lions travel to Reading the following weekend.

Intriguingly, the Millwall gaffer also revealed his intentions to utilise Mahoney in a striking berth led to the departure of Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott, who was on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Rowett commented on the matter to London News Online, saying:

“Connor was one of the reasons why we didn’t fight the Troy one too much. We felt Connor coming back certainly adds a different type of creativity. We’ve got quite a lot of forwards up there who do specific jobs, it is sometimes that unpredictability in games late on that has been hard to find with the options we have got.

“Connor can give us something different – but he has to be on the pitch do that. It is something we need to rectify moving forwards.”

Mahoney gives Millwall an incredible amount of versatility, featuring in no fewer than five different variations of positions this season. Competent on either wing or behind the striker, Lions fans will be excited to see what the former Blackburn Rovers man can offer when charged with spearheading the attack.

Troy Parrott is undoubtedly a talented young player who will go on to have an established career, however the 46-year-old may believe that Mahoney possesses deeper familiarity with his side’s style of play which could benefit both player and coach.

Should Mahoney hit the ground running leading the line, he could become a key player for Millwall in the latter stages of the season.