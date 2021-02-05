Sheffield Wednesday will “keep their eye on” the options in the free agent market for further recruits, according to caretaker manager Neil Thompson.

With the January transfer window now slammed shut, the Owls can only strengthen their squad before the end of the season with players who are currently without a club.

They only made two signings in what was a very quiet market at Hillsborough last month, and both were free transfers.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday man doubtful for Millwall clash while fresh defender setback confirmed

Winger Andre Green was brought in on an 18-month deal following his release the previous summer by Aston Villa.

And he was joined by a familiar face to the Owls when central midfielder or defender Sam Hutchinson made his return to the club on a short-term deal, having been released last summer after six years’ service.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Championship clash away at Millwall on Saturday, Thompson addressed whether any more free agents might still be brought in this season.

“I think it’s just wait and see really,” he said. “Between now and the end of the season people (will be come available), if their time at a club is up then their contracts will start getting paid up, because people want to get out and play.

“We’ll just see where that one goes. There’s nothing in the offing at this moment in time but that’s something that the recruitment guys will keep their eye on.”

Thompson was also asked about the possibility of following up the signing of Hutchinson with another Owls reunion, this time with Achraf Lazaar.

The Moroccan full-back was released by Newcastle United on Thursday after almost five years at the Premier League club, in which he only made 10 first-team appearances.

Lazaar, who also lists Italian outfit Palermo among his former clubs, played four times in a brief loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday in 2019, but according to Thompson nothing has been said at the club about making an approach for the 29-year-old.

He said: “It’s not something we’ve discussed, but obviously when people come available we’ll take note and act accordingly.”