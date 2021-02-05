Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has taken to Twitter to share his appreciation for sacked manager Jason Tindall.

Bournemouth parted ways with manager Jason Tindall at the start of the week. It comes after a run of four-straight defeats in the Championship after his summer appointment, with Jonathan Woodgate being placed in caretaker charge.

Brooks posted this message on Twitter yesterday:

Thanks for all your support throughout my time at the club, and being a part of my development as a player. Sorry to see you go, but wish you all the success in the future 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/UOEe31hZ3c — David Brooks (@DRBrooks15) February 4, 2021

The Welshman joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United ahead of the 2018/19 season. Now aged 23, Brooks would burst onto the scene with Bournemouth after netting seven goals in 30 Premier League appearances in his first season at the club.

His last campaign was blighted by injury though, limiting him to just nine Premier League appearances. But he’s since returned, making 21 Championship appearances for Bournemouth this season and scoring three goals.

He endured a summer of speculation though. Following Bournemouth’s demise from the Premier League, Brooks and a host of other first-team players were linked with top flight moves, and Brooks wasn’t the only one to miss out in the summer.

Manchester United were being closely linked with the Welshman. They wanted to bring him to Old Trafford before the start of this season but would miss out, with Aston Villa having been linked last month.

Bournemouth have placed a £40million price-tag on Brooks, but with Tindall now out of the picture and Bournemouth set to welcome new management for the first time in several years, it could spark a change at the club.

Brooks could face another contested summer. He’s played well in the Championship this season but perhaps not well enough to warrant a £40million transfer fee – it’ll be interesting to see what clubs make of him in the summer, with United having seemingly passed on their interest, but Villa having shown a liking recently.

He’d be a fine acquisition for Villa but again, Dean Smith might struggle to match Bournemouth’s valuation.