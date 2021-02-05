Middlesbrough’s visit to Norwich City last weekend ended in a 0-0 draw, with ex-Boro captain Ben Gibson playing against his former side having departed the Riverside back in 2018.

Gibson left Middlesbrough for Premier League side Burnley, but after playing just once in the Premier League in two and a half seasons, the 28-year-old joined Norwich City on loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

After their stalemate at Carrow Road last Saturday afternoon, the Canaries centre-back spoke with some of the Middlesbrough players at the final whistle and admitted he still hopes his former club succeed this season.

Speaking in a fans Q&A session with the MFC Foundation Team Talk programme, Boro midfielder Sam Morsy revealed what Gibson said after the draw:

“It was interesting with Ben Gibson, I know Ben off the pitch and at the end of the game he had really nice things to say to everyone,” said Morsy.

“As we were going off he was saying ‘come on lads you can get play-offs this season’ which I thought was really nice and just shows he’s a Boro lad, he loves the club and it was nice words from him.”

Gibson graduated through Middlesbrough’s illustrious academy system, making his debut back in 2010. He went on to make over 200 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, helping them to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2016 and captaining the side on plenty of occasions.

Since making the switch to Norwich in the summer, the 10-time England U21 international has been an integral part of their success so far this campaign. The Yellows sit in first place in the EFL Championship table and are four points clear of second-placed Brentford.

Norwich boast the second-best defensive record in the division behind Swansea City, conceding just 21 goals in 27 games, and Gibson has been key, keeping a total of seven clean sheets in his 18 domestic appearances this season.