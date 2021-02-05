Norwich City’s Josip Drmic has joined Croatian side HNK Rijeka on loan for the rest of the 202/21 season.

The Championship league leaders have allowed Drmic to leave on loan for the remainder of the season, having not featured for Norwich City all season.

He signed from Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of Norwich’s last season in the Premier League. Fans were excited to see the Swiss in action but in 21 Premier League appearances, he managed just one goal.

Since, the 28-year-old has plummeted down the pecking order at Norwich City having been involved with the club’s development side this season.

With Norwich City unfazed without him, fans have given a half-hearted response to his departure. It won’t really bear an affect on Norwich City’s season unless they have a number of injuries in the striking department.

As for Drmic, he’ll be hoping that he can regain some form in Croatia and either work his way back into contention at Carrow Road, or earn himself a permanent move n the summer.

See what Norwich City fans had to say on Twitter after his departure was announced:

