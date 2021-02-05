Bournemouth have appointed Jonathan Woodgate in temporary charge after Jason Tindall’s sacking this week, and reporter Kris Temple says the ex-Middlesbrough boss is ‘non-committal’ on his desire to land the full-time role.

Bournemouth suffered a fourth-straight defeat in the Championship when they lost to Sheffield Wednesday last time out. It dealt Tindall his parting orders and soon after, Woodgate would be named caretaker manager.

Sacked from Middlesbrough last season, the 41-year-old landed a job as a first-team coach at Bournemouth, conveniently just day before Tindall’s sacking.

Tweeting on Woodgate, reporter Kris Temple said he’d spoken with Woodgate, who appeared ‘non-committal’ towards the potential of landing the full-time job.

🍒 Just spoken to Jonathan Woodgate for the first time. Audio up here shortly, but, unsurprisingly, non-committal on desire to be considered full-time! #afcb — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 5, 2021

Woodgate would prove a hugely contested appointment. Bournemouth fans were split on the decision to sack Tindall and now they want someone fresh, with innovative ideas and a good wealth of Football League experience.

Woodgate has only had one management job in his post-playing career so far. His Middlesbrough stint quickly turned sour and he’d be replaced by Neil Warnock last season, with the club facing relegation.

Having come in to replace Graeme Jones last month, who left to take on a role at Newcastle United, Woodgate has already been represented with an opportunity to showcase his talents to the board.

Tindall leaves Bournemouth in 6th-place of the Championship table. Woodgate’s first game at the helm is against Championship strugglers Birmingham City this weekend and a win could see the Cherries cement their spot in the top-six, and Woodgate seal more time in temporary charge of Bournemouth.