Stoke City’s Moritz Bauer has been unveiled at Russian outfit FC Ufa, reports Stoke Sentinel.

The 29-year-old Austrian has seen himself exiled this season. He arrived at Stoke City back in the 2017/18 season but has since made just 23 league appearances for the club, having not made a league outing for Stoke since the 2018/19 campaign.

Last season, he made nine Scottish Premiership appearances on loan at Celtic. This campaign has seen him drop down into Stoke’s U23 side though and having been left out of league action all season, he’s sealed a loan move to Ufa.

The club sit second-bottom of the Russian top flight. They’re eight points clear of safety but Bauer will be hoping that he can have an impact, and play some football after another null season with Stoke City.

Stoke Sentinel have quoted the Russian club, who made this statement regarding Bauer:

“FC Ufa and English Stoke City have agreed to lease Austrian-Swiss defender Moritz Bauer. Ufa is glad to welcome Moritz to our team, we wish you great success and many victories.”

Bauer is contracted at Stoke until 2023 but joining Ufa for is a second loan spell in two seasons suggests that he’s not coming back into contention at Stoke anytime soon, and so his move to Ufa could yet be made permanent.

Speaking to Stoke Sentinel last month, O’Neill outlined his desire to cut down his squad last month. He said:

“Our numbers are too high, there’s no doubt about that. We brought players in with the expectation and strategy that players would leave, to be honest.

“That’s not a reflection on those players, who have had very little opportunity to play, which happens at every club. For their own sake they need to move to get their careers going again but at this minute in time the options haven’t been there”

He managed to offload all of Tom Ince, Lee Gregory and Liam Lindsay on loan last month. It takes pressure off of Stoke’s wage bill for a short while, and O’Neill will be hoping that at least a couple of these loans can be made into permanent deals.

Up next for the Potters is the visit of top-six contenders Reading this weekend,