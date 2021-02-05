Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay has said it was a ‘no brainer’ to join Preston North End on loan, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The Lilywhites swooped to sign him on a deal until the end of the season on the final day of the transfer window.

Lindsay, who is 25 years old, was given the green light to leave the Potters after falling out-of-favour at the Bet365 Stadium.

He was not short of interest and had a couple of League One clubs after him in Swindon Town and Charlton Athletic, as per The Sun on Sunday (31.01.21, pg 57) but managed to stay in the Championship in the end.

Lindsay has opened up about his move to Deepdale: “When I heard about it, it really suited me to a tee so I was happy to get it done and to be fair I’ve loved it. They are a welcoming bunch and have been brilliant actually, everything has been really good so far.”

He added: “It was a no brainer (to come), I knew the gaffer from Scotland having played against his teams and I knew Pottsy. (Brad) was texting me back and forth, I didn’t know if it was going to happen or not so I didn’t want to say too much but I got a wee feel for it before I came.

“I’ve played against Preston before and they’re tough to come up against, so I thought it was a good fit for both and I was buzzing to get it done.”

Lindsay joined Stoke in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire.

He had previously been at Barnsley and impressed for the Tykes. He made 90 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them gain promotion from the third tier under Daniel Stendel in his second year there.

The Scot started his career at Partick Thistle and went onto play 71 times for their first-team before dropping down the border to England.

