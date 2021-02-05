Fleetwood Town winger Josh Morris travelled to London so he could join Charlton Athletic on deadline day, as per a report by London News Online.

However, a move fell through after Fleetwood saw a move for a potential replacement collapse.

Morris, who is 29 years old, was identified by the Addicks as a late signing on Monday and they tried to sort a quick deal out for him but to no avail in the end.

Nevertheless, they still managed to secure the signings of Matt Smith and Diallang Jaiyesimi from Arsenal and Swindon Town respectively on the final day of the transfer window.

Lee Bowyer has said, as per London News Online: “Josh was another we were interested in. I think Fleetwood had a deal go wrong and didn’t allow him to come out. He is a good player with a lovely left foot. He has good experience in this league and scores goals. It just didn’t happen.”

Morris would have been a useful signing for Charlton as he has proven himself in League One before. He has scored 21 goals in 133 games so far for Fleetwood.

However, his contract is up at the end of the season and the Addicks could pursue a move for him in the future if they are still interested then. He has previously played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Scunthorpe United and Bradford City.

Charlton are in action this weekend against Rochdale away and their fans will be looking forward to seeing some of their new signings in action.

