Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has looked ahead to tonight’s League One clash with Gillingham.

Gillingham, unbeaten in four in League One, host 2nd-place Lincoln City tonight, with the Imps able to return to the top of the table with a point.

It’ll be a tall order for Steve Evans side though – Lincoln are fresh off a narrow win at current League One leaders Hull City in the EFL Trophy last time out, and will be raring to resume league duties with a strong performance.

Speaking to the club, Appleton gave his verdict on tonight’s game:

Appleton was tasked with replacing Danny Cowley at Lincoln when he left for Huddersfield Town last season. He led a contested start, but he’s since taken Lincoln City to the next level and could yet find his side in the Championship come the summer.

It’d be a hugely impressive achievement for everyone involved. But they have to take their season one game at a time and tonight, it’s 13th-place Gillingham who they face.

Evans could start a former Imps strike pairing in John Akinde and Vadaine Oliver tonight. Both proved prolific in their time at Sincil Bank and Lincoln City fans will be desperate for them not to come back and haunt them in their bid to reclaim the top spot.

But having lost just one of their last nine in all competitions, Lincoln will remain favourites at Gillingham tonight, who have a huge task on their hands in keeping Lincoln at bay.