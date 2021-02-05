Max Clark had interest from Championship clubs before opting to re-sign for Hull City, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The left-back completed a surprise deal to move back to his hometown club on deadline day.

Clark, who is 24 years old, parted company with Vitesse despite still have time left on his contract there as he looked to move back to England.

He had both Championship and League One sides after him in the last transfer window but decided to join the Tigers on a short-term deal.

Hull boss Grant McCann has said: “There were quite a number of clubs interested in him in this league and the one above, so he’s showed real determination to come here, which is pleasing.

“Once you speak to someone and they show that they’ve got a real determination to come and play for you and help you then that’s great because you’re almost there.”

Clark rose up through the youth ranks with his local side and had two loan spells away as a youngster at Cambridge United to gain some experience in League Two.

He then returned to the KCOM Stadium and broke into the Tigers’ first-team during the 2017/18 season under Leonid Slutsky.

The defender made 30 appearances that year in all competitions before Slutsky lured him to his new club Vitesse in June 2018.

Clark has spent the past two years in Holland and played 57 times for the Eredivisie side, chipping in with three goals.

He has now returned to the place where it all started for him and will be looking to help Hull gain promotion from League One.

