Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has given his side a clean bill of health going into tonight’s Championship game v Swansea City.

It’s 1st against 3rd in the Championship tonight as Norwich City look to re-open a seven-point lead at the top of the table, whilst Swansea look to reclaim 2nd-place after losing it to Brentford.

Norwich haven’t won in three in all competitions. After some blistering form in the run-up to Christmas they’ve since slowed down, drawing their last two Championship outings 0-0 against Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Farke will be ruing missed opportunities against both sides. But he’ll be hopeful of a strong performance in South Wales tonight, and he has a fully-fit squad to choose from:

Swansea have the best defensive record in the Championship. They’ve scored 33 goals in 26 Championship games this season, conceding a phenomenal 15.

Norwich meanwhile are slightly more potent in attack having scored 35 in their 27 Championship games, conceding 21 in the process.

Tonight’s game could go one of two ways; it could be a really entertaining match between two teams playing for the Premier League, or it could be a really cagey affair, separated by the odd goal.

A win for Swansea could really open up the title race though. They could close the gap to Norwich to just two points and leapfrog Brentford in the process

A huge ask for Norwich tonight. But if Farke’s side are to be crowned Championship winners this season, then these are the type of games they need to be winning.