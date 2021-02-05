Huddersfield Town made an ‘extremely’ late offer to sign Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson on deadline day, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Terriers wanted to bring him back to the Championship on a loan deal with an option to buy but the Tractor Boys rebuffed their last ditch attempts to get him.

Jackson, who is 26 years old, is no stranger to being linked with a move away from Portman Road and was a target for Stoke City and Coventry City in the summer transfer window, as reported at the time by the East Anglian Daily Times.

However, the Tractor Boys have managed to keep hold of him for the whole season. He has scored one goal in 12 games in all competitions this term and hasn’t quite managed to live up to the 11 he bagged in the last campaign.

Jackson is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in June.

He began his career with spells at Guiseley and Bradford City before signing for Swindon Town in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Robins and dropped into non-league with stints at Tamworth and Wrexham.

He was then snapped up by Barnsley in the Championship but was loaned out to Grimsby Town before being sold to Accrington Stanley after just a year at Oakwell.

Jackson was a hit at Stanley and scored 16 goals in 50 games to earn a move back up the leagues to Ipswich two years ago.

