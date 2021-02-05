Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has described club captain Elliott Bennett as “a very important player” following reported interest in January.

The 32-year-old has made 184 appearances for the Championship club since signing in Norwich City in 2016.

However, the winger or full-back has only played 11 minutes so far this season, having been sidelined for more than three months following ankle surgery.

Bennett, who returned to the Rovers bench for last weekend’s victory over Luton Town and has played two matches for the Under-23s, is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and his future is currently uncertain.

League One side Shrewsbury Town were reported to be interested in bringing him back to his home county of Shropshire last month, but Mowbray has now insisted that there was never anything in the links.

He told LancsLive: “His agent phoned me on a Sunday after tea time and said to put my mind at rest, you know me I don’t follow any social media or read any newspapers, and he asked about all this stuff about Shrewsbury Town? And I said it was news to me.

“I spoke to Elliott the last few days, Elliott Bennett is training really hard. He is an important part of our group. Elliott Bennett is our club captain who drives the dressing room.

“You’ve all heard the saying that you’re only as good as your senior professionals. He keeps the dressing room in order, that’s what he does for me and when you ask Elliott to play in any position, he will give 100 per cent.

“I see Elliott Bennett as a very important player to us.”

Bennett is one of 11 Blackburn players set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign unless a new deal can be agreed.

Now that the January transfer window, which saw Harry Pickering sign from Crewe Alexandra with Jarrad Branthwaite and Taylor Harwood-Bellis coming in on loan, is out of the way Mowbray indicated the focus had turned to retention of their current squad.

“We have some pretty key decisions to make over the next few months or next season with some very important players at this football club,” he said.

Blackburn are currently in eighth place in the Championship table, three points shy of the play-offs with a game in hand, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

Bennett could make a first senior outing since September if called upon, while Corry Evans also returned to the bench last weekend and is in a similar position.

Manchester City defender Harwood-Bellis may debut while Bradley Johnson, Daniel Ayala and Joe Rankin-Costello could all return in “the next week or two”, according to Mowbray.