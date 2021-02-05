Gillingham striker Vadaine Oliver has looked ahead to tonight’s League One clash against a former team of his, Lincoln City.

The 29-year-old striker is a product of the Sheffield Wednesday academy. He’d get his breakthrough at Lincoln City though, joining on loan for the 2012/13 season and scoring 11 League Two goals in 25 appearances.

Imps fans will have good memories of Oliver, albeit fleeting, and Lincoln City will be weary of the striker going into tonight’s game.

Speaking to Kent Sports News’ Lewis Browning ahead of tonight’s clash, Oliver recalled Gillingham’s last trip to Sincil Bank – a goalless draw at the start of last year – and was full of raise for Michael Appleton’s side who go into tonight’s game in 2nd-place of the League One table.

🗣 @VadaineOliver: “#ImpsAsOne outwork teams, bully them, outplay them and never give up, which is similar to us, so it will be a tough game for them to dominate. “I have not seen their centre half pairing yet, but I will make myself a nuisance, definitely.” #Gills — Lewis Browning (@Browning_Lewis_) February 4, 2021

Gillingham find themselves in 13th-place of the table. Under manager Steve Evans, Gillingham have gone four unbeaten in League one, with one of those being a win at Accrington Stanley and their last being a 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Oliver spoke of his side’s form ahead of tonight, but accepts that they will need to pull off something special to win at home to Lincoln tonight – Lincoln though can be beaten, having lost a handful of games since the festive period.

🗣 #Gills forward @VadaineOliver ahead of his side’s game vs #ImpsAsOne tomorrow: “We have hit a good run of form ahead of a big game. “Lincoln will be tough, but we are really good at the minute. Our intensity, our style of play – everything going into games has been perfect.” pic.twitter.com/PYZhNy2lzp — Lewis Browning (@Browning_Lewis_) February 4, 2021

Oliver will be gunning to make his mark against Lincoln City and hopefully give Gillingham a head start. He proved a prolific name for Lincoln all them years back and he could yet come back to haunt them tonight.

A win for Lincoln City though could see them reclaim top spot, going into tonight on level points with Hull City but with a game in hand.

Oliver’s five goals in League One this season will hold him in good stead as he faces Lincoln, and he could yet be partnered by a more recent Lincoln City striker in John Akinde – the pair make for a powerful combo up-front and whether it’s Oliver starting up front on his own or with Akinde, the Lincoln City defence will find it a handful