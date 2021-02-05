Swansea City co-owner Jason Levien has said that he would like to tie manager Steve Cooper down to an extended contract, and revealed that an improved deal was agreed last summer.

Cooper was appointed as boss of the Championship club in 2019 to replace Brighton and Hove Albion-bound Graham Potter, and led them to the play-off semi-finals last season.

This season has seen the former England Under-17s boss continue his good work, with the Swans currently in third place in the table and just one point off automatic promotion.

Cooper is currently halfway through the three-year contract signed when he took charge of the club, but his reputation is growing by the week.

Asked if he would like to extend the manager’s deal in a press conference this week, Levein said: “Sure. I think that’s right. I think we have a lot of faith in Steve Copper, a lot of belief in what he has done and a lot of appreciation for it.

“We are living in the here and now. We have 20 matches left I believe in our league season and each one of them is going to be as tough as the next. That’s really where our focus is at the moment.”

Levein also revealed that action had already been taken to reward Cooper on the progress made at the club in his first season at the helm.

“We addressed Steve Cooper’s contract situation before the season,” he said, adding: “We made some changes, some improvements to it.”

Those indications will provide some relief to Swansea fans, who saw previous boss Potter depart for the Premier League after just one season in charge at the Liberty Stadium.

Levein took the positives out of the admiration for Swans bosses and was keen to take credit for his appointment of Potter and Cooper, both left-field appointments at the time having never managed a professional side in England before.

“We think Graham Potter did a good job,” he said. “One of the interesting things is that Swansea had a track record of developing managers prior to our arrival – Brendan Rodgers, Roberto Martinez, the list is there.

“We’d liked to continue that tradition. We have enjoyed the work with Steve Cooper. We think he has done a terrific job with this group of players.

“There was some negative pushback when we made the appointment, just like there was with Graham Potter.

“But we were steadfast in our belief in him and his leadership as a manager. We feel as though he has certainly done a very strong job for us.”

Levein also spoke about his objectives for Swansea, insisting that the club deserved to be in the Premier League but would value “sustainability” over heavy spending to stay there should they achieve promotion.

“In the short term certainly the aim is the Premier League,” he said. “In the medium and long term it is about sustainability. It is about sustained success, organic growth, making the right strategic investment and resources placed in the club.

“The reality is that this is a club that can and should be in the Premier League, but there are certainly going to be seasons, as we’ve seen throughout history, where the club is not.”