Speaking to Lancs Live, Preston North End manager Alex Neil has said Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg faces a ‘big test’ after sealing a loan move to Deepdale.

The 19-year-old Dutch youngster was one of three deadline day signings. Alongside Everton youngster Anthony Gordon and Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay, van den Berg linked up with Preston North End until the end of the transfer window.

The move will present the Liverpool starlet with his first taste of Championship football, having spent the last year and a half with Liverpool since joining from PEC Zwolle.

One man who thinks van den Berg has the attributes to succeed is Preston boss Alex Neil.

The Lilywhites manager has challenged the centre-back to step up to the challenge of Championship football. Speaking to Lancs Live, Neil said:

“He’s quick, comfortable on the ball. But, like any young defender, he needs experience and first-team exposure. So, I think sometimes when you get academy-level centre-backs, they’re used to playing nice, pretty football and are quite quick, they can read the game.

“It will be interesting to see when that first ball turns above his head and there’s somebody that’s six-foot-three flinging him an elbow across his face – how he is going to react to that.

“Because that is the reality of the Championship, dependent on who you play. That’s the reason why young centre-backs from the Premier League get put out on loan – to sample if they sink or swim.

“So that’ll be a big test for Sepp, but he’s certainly got the mentality and attributes to hopefully do well.”

The Dutch youth international has played senior football before in his career. During his time with PEC Zwolle, van den Berg notched up 22 appearances for the first team.

Liverpool played the youngster four times across all competitions last season, but most of his game time at Anfield has come with the club’s U23s.

