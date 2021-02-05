Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has said the club received no transfer bids for hotshot Luke Jephcott.

After a thoroughly impressive 2020, Jephcott was linked with a move away from Home Park in January.

The Plymouth Argyle was rumoured to be attracting interest from Championship side Nottingham Forest. However, the window passed and the Pilgrims held on to Jephcott.

After such a strong, consistent run of form, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if it emerged that Plymouth received a number of bids for the striker.

Now, it has been revealed that the League One side received no January bids for the Wales youth international. Speaking to Plymouth Live, manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed ‘a few enquiries’ came in, but no concrete offers were lodged.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I think we stamped that [speculation] out early doors, didn’t we? That’s what you do. That happened to me years ago when I was trying to get a move and the manager shut me down. It’s learning from experience, isn’t it?

“Yeah, there was probably a few inquiries but I don’t think Luke wanted to know about it. I certainly didn’t.

“We were in agreement that he definitely wasn’t going anywhere in January. That was it as far as I was concerned.”

Jephcott, 21, nailed down a spot in Lowe’s Plymouth side in the second half of last season. The striker netted seven goals in 14 League Two games and his form has carried over into this campaign.

Across all competitions, the Pilgrims’ number 31 has scored an impressive 16 goals in 24 games. His 14 in League One make him the league’s top scorer, one ahead of Peterborough United star Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Would you have liked to see Nottingham Forest bring Jephcott in during the January window? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.