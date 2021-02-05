Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones confirmed the Hatters will revisit their interest in West Brom winger Kyle Edwards in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day.

The Hatters were eyeing a deal, but it failed to materialise and Edwards remained with West Brom. Instead, Luton Town opted to bring winger Tom Ince in on loan from Championship rivals Stoke City.

Edwards proved to be out of the Championship club’s price range, meaning a deal was ‘never close’.

Now, amid their failed pursuit of Edwards, Luton boss Nathan Jones has provided an insight on the club’s stance regarding a potential future deal.

Speaking to Luton Today, the Hatters boss confirmed the club plan on revisiting their interest in the Baggies winger in the summer. Here’s what Jones had to say:

“Windows are really, really weird. We tried to do a little bit of business and we weren’t able to, which we will revisit. But that meant it freed up a place, so it meant we could bump someone on, in terms of that.

“We tried to go in and get someone, but it wasn’t possible which we fully respect, which meant then there was scope to bump someone up from the summer window to now and then revisit the other one in the summer.”

It will be interesting to see how Luton Town’s pursuit of Edwards pans out later this year.

The West Brom man has struggled for game time at The Hawthorns this season. Across all competitions, the winger has played in eight games so far this campaign. Edwards’ last appearance came in a FA Cup loss to Blackpool, in which he came off the bench in the second half.

The Hatters will be hoping loan signing Ince can impress and lessen the blow of missing out on a deal for Edwards.

Would you have liked to see Edwards make a move to Kenilworth Road? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you welcome a deal for Edwards?