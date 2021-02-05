Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has confirmed Premier League clubs will be ‘monitoring’ new arrival Daryl Dike during his time at Oakwell.

The American prodigy sealed a deadline day loan move to Barnsley, with a deal including the option for a permanent move.

Dike is one of America’s top young talents, enjoying a thoroughly successful first MLS campaign. In 22 games for Orlando City, the striker has netted eight goals, laying on three assists.

Now, the powerful forward has the chance to show Championship fans what he is made of. At just 20, Dike has already represented USA’s national side, making his debut in a 7-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year.

With his Barnsley debut around the corner, further insight has been provided into his move to Yorkshire.

Speaking about Dike, CEO Dane Murphy confirmed Orlando rejected bids from clubs in Belgium and Germany. The Tykes’ chief also revealed Premier League clubs have already been in contact about the attacking prodigy.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I believe Orlando had a few bids in for him that they have turned down for permanent moves to Belgium and Germany.

“When it became known that he was coming to us, there have been several Premier League teams who have reached out and said they are going to monitor him and they have him on their radar.

“We will see how that unfolds. He was an unknown quantity because of his first year in the MLS. Now, the MLS is getting more eyes on it.”

Valerien Ismael has said Dike could be involved in this weekend’s game against Derby County. The striker has spent this week settling into new surroundings and getting acclimatised to life at Barnsley.

With a potential debut around the corner, fans will be eager to see how the striker fares this season.

Do you think Dike should start this weekend? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Should Dike start vs Barnsley?