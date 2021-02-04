Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has said that Jonathan Hogg could return to his squad for this weekend’s trip to Luton Town.

The Terriers head to the Hatters on a six-match winless run, only ending a losing streak last week with a point at home to 10-man Stoke City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It is likely to be of little coincidence that their particularly poor run of results has gone hand-in-hand with the absence of one man in particular, with Hogg missing the last five games with a hip problem.

The experienced midfielder remains an integral part of the team in his eighth season at Huddersfield, having racked up more than 250 appearances for the club.

His absences this season have always been keenly felt, and his impact was acknowledged on Monday with the signing of a new two-year deal which will keep him in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2023.

It looks like a good week for the former Watford man will be finished by a return to action as well, with Corberan delivering the news in his pre-match press conference that Hogg would not just be available but is expected to be in the starting line-up at Luton.

“I think he’s going to be one of the starting players in the next game,” he said. “We know that Hogg is an important player. He was an important player in all the games that he was on the pitch.

“That’s why we as a club decided to extend his contract, because he was doing a very good job for the team. It’s important to recover players who are doing a very good job for the team.

“For me it’s important to have players with the mentality we need to have in the dressing room, and I think Hogg is one player who has the excellent mentality that as a player you need to have.

“After he was in the Premier League and had an amazing career, he trains like a young lad, he wants to improve every day, he wants to learn, and at the same time he is thinking more to give than to receive. When you have players who are always thinking to give, it’s very important for the group.”

There were also positive updates on the recovery process of several other stars, though none of Danny Ward, Richard Stearman or Christoper Schindler will be available just yet.

Striker Ward has missed the past two matches with a calf injury, his third spell on the sidelines since signing for the club in the summer.

Stearman and Schindler were previously Huddersfield’s first-choice centre-back pairing, but the former has been absent since late November with a hamstring issue while Terriers skipper Schindler has been out with a knee injury since December.

“Danny Ward couldn’t train any day with the group this week,” updated Corberan. “But I hope that in the next week, maybe around Tuesday, he’ll come back training with the group.

“Today (Thursday) was Stearman’s first training with the group. He worked with a little bit less intensity in terms of the intensity we need for the next game. It’s very positive to have him back again after the long time that he was not with the team. His first training today is a positive for us.

“Schindler is a little bit further but during the next week I hope (he will return to training), maybe at the beginning or maybe at the end of the week.”