Ben Pearson left Preston North End to join Bournemouth last month – a signing that Watford should’ve considered.

The 26-year-old was in the final six months of his contract at Preston. Linked with a move to Celtic, Bournemouth would come in with a late bid to bring Pearson to the South Coast, in a deal that freed up Dan Gosling’s move to Watford.

Watford’s signing of Gosling was met with mixed reviews by fans. Xisco Munoz started his Watford tenure with the loss of Etienne Capoue to Villarreal and replacing him should’ve been high on the club’s agenda. It evidently took a backseat though, as did any other form of player signing.

Munoz finds central cover in Gosling but it won’t fill the void left by Capoue, which was glaringly evident in the 2-1 defeat at home to QPR last time out. It makes Watford’s lack of ambition in the transfer market look all the more costly and having seen Pearson head to Bournemouth, and with the Cherries seemingly having no competition in doing so, it’d be right for Watford fans to feel aggrieved.

Pearson is a dogged midfield player who possesses great technical ability too. He can switch defence to attack just like Capoue did, but his main asset is the cover he can give a defensive four. A player like him would’ve been an ideal replacement for Capoue and it’s likely that Bournemouth got him for a cut-price too.

Watford now face an uphill task to retain their top-six spot come May, with a trip to Coventry City coming up this weekend.