Manchester City loan man Matt Smith has been a hit on loan at Doncaster Rovers this season.

The youngster has his sights set on helping Darren Moore’s side gain promotion to the Championship.

Many Donny fans were worried about losing Ben Whiteman to Preston North End last month but Smith, along with his other teammates, have hit some serious form since their former captain left for Deepdale.

Smith, who is 21 years old, had loan spells in the second tier at QPR and Charlton Athletic in the last campaign that didn’t really work out for him but he is proving people wrong in League One now.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday ‘bit part’ player faces uncertain future with Swindon Town linked last month

The Wales international moved to the Keepmoat Stadium in October last year on a season-long loan deal and has enjoyed getting regular game time.

He started his career in the academy at West Bromwich Albion before Manchester City came calling in 2013. He has represented the Sky Blues at youth levels but gained his first taste of first-team football on loan at FC Twente a couple of years ago.

Read: Millwall transfer target has a buy-out clause

Smith then played Championship football last season but made just a combined 10 appearances for QPR and Charlton.

He returned to Manchester City last summer pondering his next move and Doncaster threw him a chance which he has grasped with both hands.

It is a case of no Whiteman, no problem for Doncaster at the moment and they won at promotion rivals Lincoln City last time out.

Will Doncaster get promoted?