It was a productive January transfer window for League One promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic.

They brought in five new faces in Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley, Matt Smith and Diallang Jaiyesimi, whilst saying goodbye to the likes of George Lapslie, Omar Bogle, Jonny Williams and Marcus Maddison.

Getting promoted is obviously the aim between now and the end of the season but the Addicks need to start thinking about expiring contracts, especially Chuks Aneke’s.

Aneke, who is 27 years old, is Charlton’s top scorer this season with 10 goals to his name which is even more impressive due to the fact he’s mainly been utilised as a substitute.

However, he is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent as it currently stands.

His form this term may be attracting interest from fellow Football League clubs and Lee Bowyer’s side need to strike a new deal with him.

The problem with this situation is they can’t really offer him new terms if they don’t know what league they are going to be in next season.

Aneke has proven he can score goals in the lower leagues in the past, so his form shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who really know him. He bagged 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons from 2016 to 2019.

He has also previously had spells at Arsenal, Stevenage, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra and Zulte Waregem, but seems to have found a home at the Valley now. Charlton fans will be praying he doesn’t leave this summer for nothing.

