Sheffield Wednesday endured a long and arduous January, only made bearable by results on the pitch.

Off the pitch, Sheffield Wednesday continue to prove calamitous. Owner Dejphon Chansiri has been the centre of attention throughout and a subdued Janaury transfer window has landed him yet more haters, with their sole signings being Andre Green and Sam Hutchinson on free transfers.

But Sheffield Wednesday were linked with a number of players. They missed out on a host of suspected transfer targets last month and it could yet prove costly in their fight for Championship survival.

Here we take a look at three transfer deals that Sheffield Wednesday needed to make happen last month:

Harry Pickering

The Crewe Alexandra man was subject of Football League interest throughout January. Sheffield Wednesday were one of the clubs linked and Football Insider reported that the Owls had even tabled a bid for the left-back.

But Crewe would sit tight on their valuation, before Blackburn Rovers swooped in to sign him on a permanent deal before sending him back on loan to Crewe.

The left-back void has become a problem position for Sheffield Wednesday this season. Matthew Penney has since returned to action and could solve a lot of Wednesday’s problems, but fans would’ve loved to see Pickering join.

Sam Cosgrove

As was the case with Pickering, Sheffield Wednesday were also price out of a move for now Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove.

Sheffield Wednesday have lacked an out-and-out scorer this season. They launched a late enquiry for Cosgrove who scored 44 goals for Aberdeen in his two seasons prior to this one, but they couldn’t match Aberdeen’s valuation, and Birmingham City later signed him for £2million.

Another missed opportunity for Sheffield Wednesday, but they yet might have found an old solution to their lack of goals in Jordan Rhodes.

Alex Hunt

The 20-year-old was backed to go out on loan last month. He broke into the first-team last season where he made six Championship appearances, but he’s fallen out of contention this time round having featured just twice in the league.

He remains a player held in high-regards by Sheffield Wednesday. But the club might be kicking themselves after not finding a loan move for Hunt last month.

There was reported League One interest in the midfielder, who might also feel aggrieved at missing out on a move last month.