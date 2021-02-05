According to Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest will be without midfield trio Ryan Yates, Samba Sow and Harry Arter for their trip to Adams Park this weekend.

Arter and Yates are suffering reported calf issues, whilst Sow is currently suffering with an ankle injury sustained in their goalless draw at the City Ground in late January.

Despite making strides towards match fitness, all three miss out on what is being billed as a season defining fixture for the Reds, as they look to stave off the threat of a relegation battle. Should Nottingham Forest take three points at the bottom placed side, they could find themselves as many as six points above the relegation zone which could be crucial come the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Given the influence that Yates, Sow and Arter possess in the middle of the park, their prolonged spell on the side-lines will undoubtedly come as a blow to manager Chris Hughton. However, the Irishman offered some reassuring news when discussing the timeframe of their potential return. Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton claimed:

“At the moment, Sow and Arter will miss out. We are hoping both will play a part in some of the training next week.

“They are continuing to be assessed, but at the moment they are both not available. Ryan Yates will miss the weekend. We’re hoping he’s going to play a part in some training next week. Whether that makes him available for Bournemouth, I don’t know.

“But the signs are he’s quite close, which is good.”

Encouragingly, the Reds could have their missing midfield figures back by the time Nottingham Forest host promotion chasers Bournemouth next weekend. These events also pave the way for promising talent James Garner to continue in a starting berth, after recently joining on loan from Manchester United. Jack Colback is also rumoured to be in contention to come back into Hughton’s plans for their crunch tie against Gareth Ainsworth’s men.

The former Newcastle United anchorman could be key to Nottingham Forest achieving a monumental result in the context of their season.