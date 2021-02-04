Matt Penney has made six Championship appearances this season for Sheffield Wednesday.

The left-back has a decision to make over his long-term future at Hillsborough with his current contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

He is due to become a free agent in the summer and needs to weigh up whether he wants to stay and fight for his place with the Owls or move on to pastures new for more game time.

Penney, who is 22 years old, was linked with a loan move to League One side Swindon Town in the last transfer window, as per the Swindon Advertiser, but a move to the County Ground didn’t materialise in the end.

He ended up staying in South Yorkshire and provides decent competition and back-up to Neil Thompson’s defensive options.

Penney has risen up through the youth ranks with the Yorkshire side and has played 22 times for their first-team so far in his career. He had loan stints at Bradford City and Mansfield Town a couple of years ago before linking up with St. Pauli last term.

He impressed in the German second division and was tipped for regular first-team minutes with Sheffield Wednesday this season after signing a new one-year deal last June. However, it hasn’t really happened for him as of yet.

That’s not to say it won’t and Penney will be looking to fight for a new contract between now and the end of the season, if not to alternatively put himself in the shop window for the summer.

Will Penney be at Sheffield Wednesday next season?