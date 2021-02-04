AFC Wimbledon remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Glyn Hodges.

The Dons are an exciting prospect for someone with their new stadium and potential to grow in the future.

However, their immediate future is to stay in League One. Names such as Chris Powell, Jason Euell and Steven Reid have been linked, but they should go all out for Danny Cowley.

Cowley, who is 42 years old, has been available since parting company with Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

Read: An updated five potential candidates for the AFC Wimbledon job

He would be ideal for AFC Wimbledon as he has a point to prove and this is an opportunity for him to manage back down south. He had at Plough Lane as a youngster so it’s a chance to return.

Cowley started his managerial career with Concord Rangers and Braintree Town before getting the Lincoln City job in 2016.

He impressed in charge of the Imps and guided them from the National League to League One over the course of three years, making him one of the most sought after bosses in the Football League.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss hints there is no way back for Bolton Wanderers new boy

The Londoner got his opportunity to manage in the Championship at Huddersfield last season and kept the Terriers up, which was what he was brought in to do, before strangely getting sacked in July.

He is a candidate Wimbledon should seriously consider. It will be interesting to see what direction they go in with their new manager.

Cowley may have reservations over dropping into League One, but how long does he want to wait before getting back into the dugout?

Should AFC Wimbledon target Cowley?